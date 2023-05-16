Mumbai News: 50% of infrastructure work of all new Khar station completed

Mumbai News: 50% of infrastructure work of all new Khar station |

The Khar railway station is undergoing a significant infrastructure enhancement to cater to the fast growing number of passengers. With a deadline set for completion in March 2024, the project has reached a major milestone, with nearly 50% of the work already finished.

Khar is a major suburban railway station on the Western Railway’s Mumbai Central division and witnesses a daily transit of nearly 1.6 lakh passengers.

MRVC is spearheading the project

Its overhaul is being spearheaded by the Mumbai Railway Vikas Corporation (MRVC), which aims to remodel and upgrade smaller stations to accommodate the anticipated expansion of lines and corridors as passenger numbers continue to grow.

An MRVC official said that the station will feature wider deck spaces spanning 22.5mt, providing ample room for circulation. Additionally, a 10mt mid-deck will be constructed to accommodate a booking office and convenient access to all foot overbridges (FOB) and toilet blocks. Furthermore, an extra booking office will be added to streamline the ticketing process.

Station to have additional escalators, elevators

The official added that the station will soon be equipped with four escalators and four elevators. Furthermore, an additional home platform will be introduced for the harbour line, contributing to the overall efficiency.

The project also includes replacement of the middle bridge. The existing 4.5mt wide bridge will be replaced with a 6mt wide bridge.

Western Railway has linked Khar station & Bandra Terminus

The Western Railway has already improved its connectivity by linking Khar to Bandra Terminus with a 314mt long and 4.4mt wide FOB. This connection, completed at a cost of Rs4.55 crore, has alleviated the burden on Bandra station, allowing passengers to choose Khar as a viable alternative.

With overall 50% of the work on the elevated deck complete, and progress being made on the construction of new platforms, staircases, booking offices, escalators, and lifts, the station’s upgrade is on track to meet its March 2024 deadline. The estimated cost of the project is around Rs80 crore.

