WR successfully relaxes permanent speed restrictions on Harbour line in Khar Road-Vile Parle section of Mumbai division

With the aim of improving mobility as well as enhancing safety & speed, Western Railway has carried out massive work on the existing Harbour Line on the Khar Road – Santacruz – Vile Parle section by successful completion of the work thereby relaxing the Permanent Speed Restriction (PSR) to 80 kmph.

According to a press release issued by Sumit Thakur - Chief Public Relations Officer of Western Railway, with the successful completion of this major infrastructural enhancement, Western Railway will now be able to substantially improve the speed over Harbour Line. There was a series of curves on both UP and DOWN Harbour Lines. These curves were realigned by manual slewing of track by gap creation and then by the use of TTM. The platform coping were also cut to achieve the required speed potential. With the relaxation of PSRs, sectional speed has increased to 80 kmph. It will also ensure smooth train operation over the section.