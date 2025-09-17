Mumbai News: Kandivali Man Runs Online Betting Racket On India–Pakistan Asia Cup, Police Seize 4 Phones

On Sunday evening, a quiet flat in Kandivali West turned into the scene of a police raid. Acting on a tip-off at around 8.40 p.m., Kandivali police stormed into a unit of the Aman Co-operative Housing Society on Shankar Lane. Inside, they found 42-year-old Kailash Mangilal Salecha calmly running what officers describe as an online betting racket on the India–Pakistan Asia Cup match.

According to the FIR, Salecha, a resident of Kandivali West who also deals in foreign currency exchange, allegedly used WhatsApp groups and illegal betting apps to facilitate wagers. When the police entered, he did not resist. Officers seized four mobile phones and say other punters were logged into the betting sites at the same time.

An FIR was registered in the early hours of Monday under Section 318(4) (cheating) of the BNS and Sections 4(a), 5 and 12(a) of the Maharashtra Gambling Prohibition Act.