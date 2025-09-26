 Bombay HC Quashes Bank Of India’s 2021 'Fraud' Tag On Jet Airways founder Naresh Goyal’s Account
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiBombay HC Quashes Bank Of India’s 2021 'Fraud' Tag On Jet Airways founder Naresh Goyal’s Account

Bombay HC Quashes Bank Of India’s 2021 'Fraud' Tag On Jet Airways founder Naresh Goyal’s Account

The Bombay High Court on Thursday quashed Bank of India’s 2021 decision to classify Jet Airways founder Naresh Goyal’s bank account as “fraud”. A bench of Justices Riyaz Chagla and Farhan Dubash also cancelled all actions that followed the classification, including mandatory reporting of the account’s activities to central agencies.

Urvi MahajaniUpdated: Friday, September 26, 2025, 09:14 PM IST
article-image
Jet Airways founder Naresh Goyal | PTI

Mumbai: The Bombay High Court on Thursday quashed Bank of India’s 2021 decision to classify Jet Airways founder Naresh Goyal’s bank account as “fraud”..

Impact on Subsequent Actions

A bench of Justices Riyaz Chagla and Farhan Dubash also cancelled all actions that followed the classification, including mandatory reporting of the account’s activities to central agencies. The court’s detailed reasoning will be made available later.

Background on Naresh Goyal’s Legal Troubles

FPJ Shorts
Snapchat Sees Strong Momentum In India’s Creator Ecosystem
Snapchat Sees Strong Momentum In India’s Creator Ecosystem
ED Files Supplementary Prosecution Complaint Against Raj Kundra In ₹6,606 Crore Bitcoin Scam
ED Files Supplementary Prosecution Complaint Against Raj Kundra In ₹6,606 Crore Bitcoin Scam
Mumbai Crime: 27-Year-Old Drug Peddler Arrested For Attacking Sakinaka Police Team With Knife, 2 Officers Injured
Mumbai Crime: 27-Year-Old Drug Peddler Arrested For Attacking Sakinaka Police Team With Knife, 2 Officers Injured
CCPA Slaps ₹2 Lakh Fine On FirstCry For Misleading Ad, Unfair Trade Practices
CCPA Slaps ₹2 Lakh Fine On FirstCry For Misleading Ad, Unfair Trade Practices

Goyal, 76, is facing several criminal cases linked to alleged cheating of public sector banks. He was arrested in July 2023 after Enforcement Directorate (ED) raids in a money-laundering probe related to loans given to Jet Airways.

Origin of the Case

The case began with a complaint by Canara Bank, which accused Jet Airways, Goyal, his wife Anita, former executive G Shetty, and others of bank fraud. According to the FIR lodged by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), the bank sanctioned credit and loans worth Rs 848.86 crore, of which Rs 538.62 crore was not repaid. Based on this, the account was declared a “fraud” in July 2021.

Forensic Audit Findings

A forensic audit alleged that the airline diverted funds, including Rs1,410.41 crore paid to “related companies” as commission. The audit also claimed funds were routed through Jet Lite (India) Ltd and used to cover the Goyal family’s personal expenses, such as staff salaries, phone bills, and vehicle costs.

Also Watch:

Read Also
Bombay HC Grants Permanent Medical Bail To Jet Airways Founder Naresh Goyal
article-image

Previous High Court Ruling

In February 2023, the High Court quashed an ED money-laundering case against him and his wife, which was based on a complaint by Akbar Travels.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

ED Files Supplementary Prosecution Complaint Against Raj Kundra In ₹6,606 Crore Bitcoin Scam

ED Files Supplementary Prosecution Complaint Against Raj Kundra In ₹6,606 Crore Bitcoin Scam

Mumbai Crime: 27-Year-Old Drug Peddler Arrested For Attacking Sakinaka Police Team With Knife, 2...

Mumbai Crime: 27-Year-Old Drug Peddler Arrested For Attacking Sakinaka Police Team With Knife, 2...

Thane News: CPCA Faces Second Legal Notice Over Denial Of Admission, 'Improper Treatment' Of Stray...

Thane News: CPCA Faces Second Legal Notice Over Denial Of Admission, 'Improper Treatment' Of Stray...

Maharashtra Weather Update: IMD Warns For Increased Rainfall Activity Across State Until September...

Maharashtra Weather Update: IMD Warns For Increased Rainfall Activity Across State Until September...

Mumbai: Cuffe Parade Police File Major Fraud And Money Laundering Case Involving Forged Signatures...

Mumbai: Cuffe Parade Police File Major Fraud And Money Laundering Case Involving Forged Signatures...