Mumbai News: Arthur Road Jail Officer Injured In Violent Attack By Inmate

Mumbai Arthur Road Jail | File Photo

Mumbai: A prison officer was left seriously injured after being attacked by an inmate inside Mumbai’s Arthur Road Jail. The incident took place when Officer Rakesh Chavan attempted to intervene in a fight between prisoners, according to the Arthur Road Jail Authority.

The fight broke out inside one of the barracks where inmate Affan Saifuddin Khan was clashing with two or three others. As Officer Chavan stepped in to break up the scuffle, Affan suddenly struck him with his head, leaving the officer with a deep injury near his right eye.

Rushed to Hospital for Treatment

The injured officer was immediately taken to a nearby government hospital where he is receiving treatment. Jail authorities described the attack as sudden and violent, saying Officer Chavan had no time to react before being hit.

Even after the assault, Affan continued to behave aggressively, obstructing prison staff and hurling abuses. His conduct has raised further concerns among the authorities.

Gang War Angle Under Investigation

Police are now probing whether the incident is linked to a possible gang rivalry inside the jail. Arthur Road, one of Mumbai’s most high-security prisons, has long housed several notorious underworld and gang-related inmates, leading to frequent clashes.

A case has been registered against Affan Saifuddin Khan at the NM Joshi Marg police station, based on a complaint filed by the injured officer.

Authorities Monitor Situation Closely

The Arthur Road Jail Authority confirmed the seriousness of the assault and said they are fully cooperating with the police in the investigation. Meanwhile, Officer Chavan remains under medical care as authorities review security arrangements within the prison to prevent such incidents in the future.

With ANI Inputs