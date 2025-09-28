 IND vs PAK, Asia Cup 2025 Final: 'Is the “P” in PVR for Pakistan?' Sanjay Raut & Aaditya Thackeray Slam Match Screening
PVR Cinemas recently announced that it would screen the Asia Cup 2025 final between India and Pakistan live across its theatres on 28th September at 8 PM. The post on its social media highlighted the intensity of the cricket rivalry, calling it 'cricket’s fiercest rivalry' and urging fans to watch the match on the big screen.

Pooja MehtaUpdated: Sunday, September 28, 2025, 01:40 PM IST
article-image
However, the announcement has triggered strong reactions from political leaders and public figures, igniting a debate on social media about the appropriateness of screening the match.

Sanjay Raut Condemns Screening

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut took to X to criticise PVR, questioning if the “P” in PVR stood for Pakistan. He expressed outrage at the cinema chain’s decision to broadcast a match involving Pakistan, describing it as a “direct insult to the families of our martyrs.” Raut referenced the arrest of Sonam Wangchuk, who was accused of showing sympathy towards Pakistan, and warned the company not to “test our patience.”

Aaditya Thackeray Joins the Criticism

Another Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray also weighed in, calling the screening “disgusting” and reminding PVR of the wounds from the Pahalgam attack. He highlighted that the decision disrespected both the victims of the attack and the armed forces who participated in Operation Sindoor, some of whom made the supreme sacrifice for the nation.

Public Reaction and Debate

The statements by Raut and Thackeray have amplified discussions across social media platforms, with many expressing mixed opinions. While some cricket fans welcomed the opportunity to watch the match live, others aligned with the political leaders’ perspective, arguing that broadcasting an India–Pakistan match is insensitive given recent historical and national security contexts.

PVR Yet to Respond

As of now, PVR Cinemas has not issued an official response to the backlash. The controversy has reignited debates over the role of entertainment platforms in politically sensitive scenarios and how corporations balance business decisions with national sentiment.

