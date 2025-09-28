 Maharashtra Rains: IMD Issues Red Alert for Six Districts, Floods Disrupt Life Across State
Monsoon conditions in Maharashtra worsen, with Red Alerts issued for multiple regions including Mumbai and Pune. Heavy rainfall continues, disrupting Central Railway services and leading to waterlogging in Nashik and surrounding areas, while a depression weakens.

Manasi KambleUpdated: Sunday, September 28, 2025, 01:41 PM IST
Mumbai: Monsoon fury continues to batter Maharashtra, with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issuing Red Alerts for Mumbai, Thane, Palghar, Raigad, Nashik ghats, and Pune ghats for the next 48 hours. A Yellow Alert has been sounded in Pune city for the next three days. The IMD said a depression over Vidarbha is moving west-northwest and is likely to weaken by September 28, but heavy to very heavy rainfall will persist.

The impact of the rain has already been felt across several parts of the state. Central Railway services were disrupted as heavy downpours caused waterlogging near Nandgaon station, forcing trains like the Dhule–Dadar Express and Deolali–Bhusawal Passenger to remain stranded for hours. In Nashik, waterlogging was reported in several pockets after intense overnight showers.

In Shirdi, torrential rainfall submerged the Ahmednagar–Manmad highway, while streams and drains overflowed, flooding farmlands and homes. Two persons were swept away in a stream on Saturday night but were later rescued with the help of the district administration. In Ahilyanagar district, talukas such as Rahata, Shrirampur, and Kopargaon were worst hit, with roads cut off and agricultural fields inundated.

The situation has been particularly grim in Pune, where heavy showers led to the release of 10,000 cusecs of water from Khadakwasla dam into the Mutha river. Villages along the riverbank have been put on alert.

Meanwhile, in Amravati’s Daryapur taluka, a dramatic rescue unfolded when a 70-year-old farmer and his nine goats were stranded in the middle of a flooded stream. Villagers waded into the waters and managed to save all after a four-hour struggle.

These fresh downpours come at a time when Maharashtra is still reeling from devastating floods earlier this month. Districts in Marathwada and Vidarbha had already seen widespread crop losses, submerged villages, and damaged infrastructure. The continuing spells of intense rain are compounding the hardship of farmers and residents, delaying relief and rehabilitation efforts.

With Red Alerts in place, authorities have urged citizens to avoid unnecessary travel, particularly in coastal and ghat regions, and to stay indoors unless essential. Rescue teams and disaster management units are on high alert as the state braces for another 48 hours of relentless rain.

