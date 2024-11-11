 Bombay HC Grants Permanent Medical Bail To Jet Airways Founder Naresh Goyal
Bombay HC Grants Permanent Medical Bail To Jet Airways Founder Naresh Goyal

The HC, on May 6, granted interim medical bail for two months to Goyal after he was diagnosed with cancer and had to undergo surgery. The interim bail was extended from time to time, for four weeks then for two months.

Urvi MahajaniUpdated: Monday, November 11, 2024, 05:24 PM IST
article-image
Bombay HC Extends Naresh Goyal’s Bail By Two Months | File pic

The Bombay High Court on Monday granted medical bail to Jet Airways founder Naresh Goyal, who is accused in an alleged money laundering case by the  Directorate of Enforcement (ED).

The HC, on May 6, granted interim medical bail for two months to Goyal after he was diagnosed with cancer and had to undergo surgery. The interim bail was extended from time to time, for four weeks then for two months. 

On Monday, Justice NJ Jamadar made the interim order permanent. The detailed order copy is awaited. 

Goyal, 75, is suffering from cancer and had sought bail to undergo treatment. His counsel Aabad Ponda had earlier submitted that apart from physical ailments, Goyal was suffering from depression too.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) had opposed his plea and said he could be admitted to a hospital of his choice and take treatment while in custody.

ED arrested Goyal in September 2023 on allegations that he had laundered money and siphoned off loans to the tune of Rs 538.62 crore given to Jet Airways by Canara Bank. His wife, Anita Goyal was arrested in November 2023 when the ED submitted its chargesheet in the case. She was granted bail by the special court the same day considering her age and medical condition. She died on May 16.

