Mumbai: Bombay HC Extends Jet Airways Founder Naresh Goyal's Interim Medical Bail By 4 Weeks In Money Laundering Case

Jet Airways founder Naresh Goyal | PTI

Mumbai: The Bombay High Court on Friday extended by four weeks the interim medical bail granted to Jet Airways founder Naresh Goyal, accused in a money laundering case registered by the Directorate by the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

The HC had granted interim bail on medical grounds to Goyal on May 6. He had then approached the HC seeking extension of the bail stating that health continues to remain poor and that he lost his wife to cancer last month.

He told the HC that he is suffering from cancer and has to undergo a preliminary laparoscopic surgery. His counsel Aabad Ponda informed the HC on Friday that the surgery is scheduled on July 23. Taking note of the same, the HC extended the interim bail for four weeks.

“Having perused the medical reports and the situation in which the applicant finds himself, in the backdrop of the physical and psychological ailments, aggravated on account of the demise of his wife, I deem it appropriate to extend the interim bail on medical ground by a period of four weeks,” Justice NJ Jamadar said.

The court will hear Goyal’s plea for bail both on merits and medical grounds on August 2. The ED had earlier told the court the bail could be extended by three weeks provided Goyal gets himself medically examined at the Tata Cancer hospital and a proper medical report is submitted on his health condition.

Read Also Bombay HC Grants Interim Stay On Probe Against Promoters Of Project Kalpataru Radiance In Goregaon...

ED arrested Goyal in September 2023 on allegations that he had laundered money and siphoned off loans to the tune of Rs 538.62 crore given to Jet Airways by Canara Bank. His wife, Anita Goyal was arrested in November 2023 when the ED submitted its chargesheet in the case. She was granted bail by the special court the same day considering her age and medical condition. She died on May 16.