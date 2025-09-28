Where To Watch India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2025 Final Live In Mumbai?

India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2025 Final | File Image

When it comes to cricket, few rivalries stir as much excitement as India vs Pakistan, and tonight, that clash is set to take centre stage. The Asia Cup 2025 final is happening in Dubai, and in a historic move, the two cricketing giants will face off in the ultimate showdown. The match begins at 8 pm tonight (September 28), and fans across Mumbai are already gearing up for an electrifying evening.

Where to watch the India vs Pakistan Asia Cup finale live in Mumbai?

After dominating performances throughout the season, India will meet Pakistan in what promises to be a high-octane finale. Whether you’re streaming from home, cheering in a theatre, or soaking in the vibe at a sports bar, Mumbai has plenty of options to experience the final in style. Check out:

Sony Sports Network & Sony Liv

Image by Sony Sports

For those who prefer home comfort, the match will be broadcast live on the Sony Sports Network. You can also catch the action on the Sony Liv app and website or stream it via the OTTplay app.

PVR INOX Cinemas

Image by PVR

Turning cricket into a cinematic experience, PVR INOX is reportedly screening the final live tonight across 100+ theatres nationwide. In Mumbai, head to PVR ICON at Infiniti Mall Andheri to experience the thrill on the big screen with booming sound and stadium-like energy.

The Studs Sports Bar

Image by District

If you love your cricket with a side of food, favourite drinks and high-energy vibes, The Studs Sports Bar in Sakinaka is hosting the live screening at Rs 1000. Expect chilled drinks, hearty bites, and a buzzing crowd that will make every boundary and wicket feel larger than life.

Where: The Studs Sports Bar - All Day Diner & Taproom, Mumbai