Mumbai News: Over 50 Senior Medical Posts In BMC Colleges Set To Vacate; BJP Leaders Demand Extensions | Representative Image

Mumbai: Over 50 key posts including deans, surgeons, and senior medical professors across four medical colleges and one dental college under the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) are set to fall vacant by the end of September. To prevent disruption in patient care, Mulund MLA Mihir Kotecha and former BJP group leader in the BMC, Prabhakar Shinde, have demanded that these senior officials be granted an extension.

BJP Leaders Meet Municipal Commissioner

The BJP leaders met Municipal Commissioner Bhushan Gagrani on Thursday to raise the issue. According to them, Gagrani responded positively and assured that necessary steps would be taken.

Risk to Patient Care and Medical Education

“If senior medical officers retiring this month are not given an extension, surgical services will suffer, medical education will be hit, and hospital administration may collapse. Hence, their continuation is imperative,” said Kotecha and Shinde.

Recruitment Process Yet to Begin

They also highlighted that the recruitment process for replacements has not yet begun. “Until the vacant posts are filled, the existing officers must be retained. Otherwise, patients will be left in the lurch,” they added.