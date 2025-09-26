Maharashtra Govt Increases Urdu Academy Jubilee Fund To ₹10 Crore Amid Criticism | Representative Photo

After criticism from the Muslim community about the paltry allotment of Rs 1.2 crore for the 50th jubilee anniversary of the Maharashtra State Urdu Sahitya Academy next month, the government announced an increased allocation of Rs 10 crore, but the money is for publicising the three-day event.

Event Schedule and Organisers

The event is scheduled for October. However, the academy is yet to release details of the location and date of the event. The official-in-charge of the academy did not respond to messages and calls for a comment. Minister for minority development, Manikrao Kokate, was not available for a comment. A company owned by a Bollywood producer is organising the event, according to sources.

Public Backlash and Government Response

The enhanced allocation was announced on September 25 in response to protests from the Muslim community. However, Muslim leaders said it was absurd that most of the academy's annual government grants have been set aside for the three-day anniversary celebrations and the event's publicity.

Leaders Criticise Misallocation of Funds

Zubair Azmi, director of Urdu Markaz Mumbai, said an annual function will do little to promote the language. "The academy was set up in 1975 by the S B Chavan government because Urdu is a language that is loved by everyone. It is good the government increased the allocation to Rs 10 crore, but there is a need for an institution like Urdu Ghar to do justice to the language," said Azmi.

Samajwadi Party MLA Rais Shaikh, who had taken up the academy's cause, wrote to Kokate, urging him to stop such unnecessary expenditure as the government is struggling to provide funds to the academy.

Discrepancy in Allocation

Shaikh said that on September 18, the government approved an annual allocation of only Rs 1.20 crore and Rs 76 lakh for annual office expenses. "However, an allocation of Rs 10 crore was approved on September 25 for the three-day publicity of the academy's golden jubilee programme. The original programme required more funds. But a huge amount of funds have been given for publicity instead of giving them for the actual programme. The academy will not benefit from this publicity. In 50 years, the state government has not been able to provide an office to the academy. Many seats in the academy are vacant. The academy cannot implement any initiative due to lack of funds," added Shaikh.

Unfulfilled Promises

Three months ago, the then minority affairs minister Dattatray Bharne had promised a corpus fund of Rs 50 crore for the academy and an annual grant of Rs five crore. The minister had also promised a new and more spacious office for the academy after it was given a notice to vacate its current premises at Old Customs House, Horniman Circle.

Shaikh said that the government has not fulfilled any of these promises. "The state government is treating the academy in a discriminatory manner. The golden jubilee programme of the academy should be planned immediately and adequate funds be allocated for it," demanded Shaikh.

Need for a Proper Committee

Azmi said that the academy is functioning without a committee that can plan and execute events to promote the language. "The academy cannot be put in the charge of a couple of bureaucrats. The body needs new members who can plan programmes that involve Urdu lovers," said Azmi.