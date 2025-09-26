Diwali 2025: MSRTC To Operate 902 Special Bus Services Across Maharashtra From October 15 To November 5

MSRTC to run special bus services across Maharashtra for Diwali 2025 | Representational Image

Mumbai: In anticipation of the upcoming Diwali festival and the surge in passenger traffic due to consecutive public holidays, the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) has announced special bus services across the state.

These special services will be operational from October 15 to November 5, 2025, covering all major regions, including Mumbai, Pune, Nashik, Nagpur, Kolhapur, Aurangabad, and others.

Staff and Operations Management

"All drivers, conductors, and supervisory staff will have restricted leave during this period. Officers will be stationed at key bus stands to ensure smooth operations and assist passengers," said an official.

Monitoring and Extended Services

Bus occupancy will be closely monitored on a daily basis. Trips with satisfactory load may continue beyond Diwali with approval from the central office.

Also Watch:

Read Also MSRTC App Crosses 1 Million Users, Boosts Digital Ticket Bookings

MSRTC’s Objective

According to an official, MSRTC aims to maximize passenger convenience and increase revenue through disciplined planning, efficient operations, and enhanced facilities. Special emphasis is being placed on ensuring that no routes are suspended due to operational constraints during the Diwali period.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/