MSRTC App Crosses 1 Million Users, Boosts Digital Ticket Bookings

The Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation’s (MSRTC) official mobile application has seen an overwhelmingly positive response from passengers in recent months, with over 1 million active users now relying on the app for their travel needs.

According to Transport Minister and MSRTC Chairman Pratap Sarnaik, the updated version of the MSRTC BUS RESERVATION app, launched on April 1, 2025, has significantly improved the digital travel experience for commuters across the state.

In contrast to the older version, which had approximately 394,000 users in March 2025, the new app recorded over 672,000 users in May 2025 alone, indicating a sharp rise in engagement. Currently, around 500,000 passengers on average are booking tickets each month through the updated mobile platform, reducing reliance on traditional ticket counters at bus depots.

Minister Sarnaik emphasized that the revamped app was introduced with the goal of simplifying the ticket booking process and improving access to travel-related information for passengers. With the app available on smartphones, users can now conveniently plan their journeys and make reservations anytime, anywhere. Reflecting this convenience and growing user trust, the app holds a strong 4.6-star rating on the Google Play Store. To further enhance user experience, especially in rural regions, MSRTC is working on improving the app’s user interface and overall design, taking into account local needs and technological limitations.

Despite its success, the app still faces certain challenges. Many users from rural areas have reported difficulties caused by inconsistent network coverage, which impacts access to real-time updates and digital payment services. Additionally, senior citizens and passengers who are not tech-savvy have found the app challenging to navigate. "However, MSRTC has received over 1.25 lakh user reviews and feedback, which include suggestions, complaints, and shared experiences that are being considered for future updates" stated Sarnaik.

Minister Sarnaik reiterated that MSRTC is committed to resolving these challenges through strategic planning and a technology-driven approach. By addressing on-ground issues and modernizing public transportation, the authority aims to offer services that are more convenient, safer, and environmentally friendly — a vision that is steadily turning into reality.

