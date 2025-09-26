Mumbai News: BMC To Conduct Environmental Assessment Of Mulund Landfill For Future Development

BMC to assess environmental conditions of Mulund landfill for future development | Representational image

Mumbai: The BMC will appoint an external agency to prepare a comprehensive report on the environmental conditions at the Mulund landfill. The analysis will include testing of soil samples for contamination, assessment of groundwater quality, air quality monitoring, and evaluation of gas emissions. With the landfill now closed for dumping, this environmental study aims to guide future development plans for the site.

Waste Generation and Mulund Landfill Background

Mumbai generates around 7,000 metric tonnes (MT) of waste daily, with 90% sent to the Kanjurmarg processing plant and 10% still dumped at the Deonar landfill. The 24-hectare Mulund dumping ground, operational since 1968 and once the city’s second-largest, was officially closed in 2018.

In October that year, the BMC awarded a Rs 731-crore contract to reclaim the site through bio-mining — an eco-friendly method to process and recover land from legacy waste. However, due to delays caused by the COVID-19 pandemic and challenges in securing necessary permissions, actual work began only in 2021.

Progress in Reclamation

Over the past four years, 70 lakh MT of waste about 70% of the total legacy waste have been cleared from the Mulund landfill. The remaining 21 lakh MT is expected to be bio-mined and the site fully cleared within the next year.

In preparation, the BMC has recently invited tenders to appoint a consultant to draft development plans for the reclaimed land. A senior civic official stated that the study aims to chart a roadmap for the future use of the cleared site.

Details of the Environmental Assessment

The analysis will be carried out over a month by an external agency at a cost of Rs 3 lakh. In addition to the assessment, the agency will provide necessary manpower and machinery for transport and field operations.

The purpose of the study is to evaluate the condition of the reclaimed land by analysing soil, groundwater, and air quality. This will help determine what types of development are suitable or should be avoided on the site. The report will be prepared by an agency with relevant technical expertise.

