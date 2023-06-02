Mumbai News: JJ Hospital dean calls for verification of signatures | FPJ

Mumbai: Patient services are likely to hamper across Maharashtra from Friday (June 2) as the Maharashtra State Resident Doctor Association (MARD) hospital has threatened to go on indefinite strike across the state if their demands are not fulfilled. The JJ Hospital dean has also called all the honorary teachers of the ophthalmology department to verify whether they have submitted their resignations or not.

“We received the resignation with digital signature done by nine doctors through mail on Thursday morning, of which seven resignation letters did not have a date due to which we called them to the office to verify if the digital signature was put in with their permission. However, the doctors have informed hospital authorities that they will come on Friday,” said Dr Pallavi Saple, Dean, JJ Hospital.

Allegations by resident docs

Dr Shubham Soni, president, of MARD, JJ Hospital said resident doctors have alleged Dr Lahane and Dr Parekh have been running the ophthalmology department “dictatorially” and in a way that clearly violates National Medical Commission (NMC) guidelines at multiple levels. Moreover, the committee formed by the hospital dean has already submitted a report which proved the allegations made against two surgeons were true.

"The two surgeons do almost all the surgeries that are conducted in the department, mostly cataract surgeries. Despite JJ Hospital being a teaching institute, hardly any attention is paid to the academics of the residents. Also, the vacant post of faculty should be filled. If our demands are not met then we don't have an option. MARD will go on strike across the state and will also stop giving emergency services,” he said.

In the Department of Ophthalmology, resident doctors have been dealing with several major issues, including a lack of surgical hands-on experience, minimal academic and research activities. They also face unpleasant and obscene language, he alleged.

Deputy Chairperson of the Maharashtra Legislative Council Moreover, Neelam Gorhe said the state government should intervene and resolve the issue with immediate effect as it will hinder patients' services badly. She also asks for a setting up of a committee of Indian administrative services officers (IAS) to investigate the allegations.

