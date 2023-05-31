Mumbai News: JJ Hospital resident docs launch indefinite strike against department heads

File pic

Mumbai: As many as 750 resident doctors of the state-run Sir Jamshetji Jeejeebhoy resorted to indefinite strike on Wednesday demanding action against Dr Tatya Rao Lahane, ex-dean who currently holds no position at the hospital and Dr Ragini Parekh, Head of the Department. The agitating doctors alleged that both Dr Lahane and Dr Parkeh, are running the department in a dictatorial way going against the NMC regulations. However, the strike will have no adverse impact on emergency services. Meanwhile, the hospital dean has approached deans of Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation hospitals seeking additional manpower for smooth function of hospital services.

“In the Department of Ophthalmology, resident doctors have been dealing with several issues, including lack of surgical hands-on experience, academic and research activities, unpleasant and obscene language against resident doctors. The claims can be validated with the report of the enquiry committee set up by JJ Hospital to investigate this matter,” said Dr Shubham Soni, President, MARD.

Pending stipend and arrears of resident doctors

Moreover, the resident doctors also sought attention towards the unpaid stipend to the junior resident batch of 2022-23's for three months and unpaid arrears of the batch 2020-21's demanding their immediate release.

Dr Pallavi Saple, Dean, JJ hospital said they immediately conducted a meeting after receiving a letter of indefinite strike by the resident doctors.

“We have made necessary arrangements to tackle the strike of resident doctors. We will soon pay the pending stipend and arrears. However, we have sought support from other deans of BMC hospitals who are ready to provide manpower,” she said.

Doctors resign, saying allegations are false

Meanwhile, Dr Lahane, Dr Parekh along with seven other doctors have resigned from the ophthalmology department. They have however, termed the allegations by the resident doctors as false. Dr Lahane claimed that the report submitted by the three-member committee appointed by the dean submitted its report without hearing their side.

“The report is unacceptable as Dr Ashok Anand is one of the members of the investigation committee who had sexual harassment cases against him being investigated by Dr Parekh. We request the authorities concerned to accept our resignations," said Dr Lahane.

Dr Saple said, “I have not received any resignation but only learnt about it through news channels. However, I have received a leave application from Dr Parekh who was on leave for 15 days.”