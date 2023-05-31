Mumbai: 3-member JJ Hospital panel submits report, revealing violations of NMC guidelines in training of junior doctors

File pic

The three-member committee formed by the Sir Jamshetji Jeejeebhoy Hospital (JJ Hospital) dean to review multiple deficiencies in academics and training submitted the report on Tuesday, which revealed a violation of guidelines set by the National Medical Commission (NMC). It also revealed that the allegations made by the junior resident doctors against the ex-directorate of medical education and research and ex-dean Dr TP Lahane were also found to be true.

According to the committee's report submitted to the dean, it was revealed that the junior resident doctors were lacking basic cataract surgery training. The investigation further revealed that resident doctors assigned to state-run St George and Gokuldas Tejpal (GT) Hospital lacked the necessary guidance from teaching faculties.

Committee appointed by dean

“A committee who investigated the issue has also demanded two separate independent units within JJ Hospital, as well as one each in St George Hospital and GT Hospital, aligning with NMC guidelines. Acting upon these suggestions, the dean formed a committee to assist in the implementation of these units,” said a doctor.

Earlier this month, the Maharashtra Association of Resident Doctors (MARD) at JJ Hospital demanded an investigation into the allegations made by ophthalmology department residents. In a letter addressed to the dean, MARD and the resident doctors expressed their concerns about the continued practice of Dr TP Lahane, within the department, specifically in performing cataract surgeries. They argued that this practice adversely affected academic activities.

2 more committees appointed by JJ Hospital dean

Meanwhile, Dr Pallavi Saple, dean, of JJ hospital has also formed two-more committees, of which one will streamline the academic work in the ophthalmology department and the other will review allegations of Dr Lahane's son operating at JJ Hospital even though he does not hold a post.

However, the hospital dean has immediately formed a committee to restructure unit composition and the placement of resident doctors, effective from May 31. Moreover, a separate committee has been formed which will be headed by the medical superintendent to investigate the allegation made by junior resident doctors regarding Dr Lahane's son Dr Sumeet Lahane performing operations at JJ Hospital without holding a post.