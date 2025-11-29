Mumbai News: Hundreds Join Silent March In Versova To Oppose Removal Of Community Dogs And Demand Humane Solutions; See Pics

Citizens hold a silent march in Versova demanding humane, lawful solutions for Mumbai’s community dogs | File Photo

Mumbai, Nov 29: Hundreds of citizens took part in a silent march in Versova, Andheri, on Saturday evening in support of the city's community dogs who face an uncertain future with court orders that require government authorities to remove them from public places.

Participants Walk From Versova Social to Pet Park

The large group walked from Versova Social to the Versova Pet Park. They held placards that asked for compassion and humane solutions to the issue. They carried banners saying, “Every Life Matters” and “Care-Protect-Vaccinate”.

Organisers Say Response Was Overwhelming

Wilma Dsilva, a resident of Andheri and one of the organisers of the march, said that the response to the call for a protest rally was overwhelming. “We want the court to revoke its order. Silence can speak volumes, so we asked participants to avoid loud slogans,” said Dsilva. “The solution is to create awareness about the issue so that even people who are not passionate about animals understand the situation.”

Petitions to Be Sent to Supreme Court

Participants signed petitions that will be sent to the Supreme Court as part of the all-India campaign to ask the court to reconsider its orders. Suchismita Ghosh from the Pasujeeva The Soulful Love Foundation, which organised the rally, said that taking stray dogs off the street was an irrational idea.

“We suggest that the government expand the animal vaccination programme. Feeders and rescuers are helping the government by taking dogs from the streets to vaccinate and sterilise them,” said Ghosh.

Citizens Demand Vaccination and Sterilisation, Not Relocation

Manan Desai, a resident of Kandivali who joined the march, said that the standard procedure across the world is to sterilise and vaccinate the animals before releasing them back in their area.

“We are against the relocation of the animals. The animal vaccination and sterilisation programme is the best way to deal with the situation,” said Desai.

Concerns Raised Over Infrastructure and Future of Strays

Ghosh asked whether the government was ready with infrastructure to follow the court order. “Where will they keep the animals? Is the infrastructure ready? You cannot kill them. This means the animals will die in crowded pounds. First, build the infrastructure. We animal lovers will volunteer with the government to create shelters if there is not enough staff. This is not just about dogs; this is about other stray animals too. After dogs, they will pick up monkeys, cattle, cats. What is the future?” asked Ghosh.

More Protests Planned Across Mumbai Region

Similar marches have been organised in other parts of the city. Residents of Vasai-Virar have announced a rally at 3.00 pm on Sunday on Old Viva College Road. Participants have been asked to dress in black.

