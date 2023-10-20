Mumbai News: High-Profile Bandra Dermatologist Dr Ruby Tandon Arrested Over Fake Degree Allegations

Dr Ruby Tandon | File pic

Mumbai: The Bandra police on Friday arrested a high-profile dermatologist, Dr Ruby Tandon, for allegedly acquiring a fake degree certificate to practice the profession. Dr Tandon will be produced in the court on Saturday, a police official said.

Dr Tandon was operating from Shifa Wellness Clinic at 198, Linking Road, Bandra West. She is married to actor Amit Tandon and several celebrities were her clients.

The Bandra police summoned her on October 19 and subsequently arrested her as the certificates she produced to cops during the investigation turned out fake.

Dr. Ruby Tandon's degree turned out to be fake

The Bandra police received a written complaint from an anonymous source claiming that Dr Tandon’s degree was fake and required further investigation. The police forwarded the complaint to Dr Deepak Chavan, the medical officer of the BMC in the H/West ward of Khar. Dr Chavan and his team then contacted the Maharashtra Medical Council.

During the BMC’s inquiry, it was discovered that Dr Tandon had no registration with the Maharashtra Medical Council in Mumbai. A joint team of police and BMC officials, under the leadership of Inspector Pradeep Kerkar from the Bandra police station, visited the clinic and questioned her and her husband.

Police see through Dr. Ruby Tandon's act

When asked to provide her degree certificate, Dr Tandon presented a colour printout of a Medical Council of India registration certificate and a license from the Medical Council. These certificates displayed the names of Dr Rupinder Dhaliwal and Rupinder Tandon Jagat Dhaliwal.

When the police inquired about the differing names on the certificates, Dr Tandon explained that her surname was Dhaliwal before her marriage.

Upon verification on the issuing institution’s website, BMC officials found no corresponding entries. Dr Chavan subsequently filed a formal complaint with the Bandra police, resulting in the registration of a first information report (FIR) under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and other sections of the Maharashtra Medical Practitioner Act 1961.