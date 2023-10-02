Mumbai News: Gujarat Man Held For Getting UK Visa On Fake Degree Certificate | Representative image

Mumbai: A 29-year-old man was arrested for allegedly obtaining the UK visa on a fake B.Tech certificate. The accused was identified as Umang Patel from Gujarat. On October 1 at around 11am, he reached the immigration counter of the Mumbai airport and presented his documents. His educational certificate raised the suspicion of on-duty officials.

When queried, he failed to provide satisfactory answers. He was then handed over to the wing in-charge for further investigation. Patel finally revealed that he had obtained the B.Tech certificate from an agent in Surat. A case has been filed against him at the Sahar police station under cheating and forgery sections of the Indian Penal Code.

Read Also Bangladeshi National Arrested At Mumbai Airport With Illegal Indian Passport

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)