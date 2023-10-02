Mumbai News: Gujarat Man Held For Getting UK Visa On Fake Degree Certificate

Mumbai: A 29-year-old man was arrested for allegedly obtaining the UK visa on a fake B.Tech certificate. The accused was identified as Umang Patel from Gujarat. On October 1 at around 11am, he reached the immigration counter of the Mumbai airport and presented his documents. His educational certificate raised the suspicion of on-duty officials.
When queried, he failed to provide satisfactory answers. He was then handed over to the wing in-charge for further investigation. Patel finally revealed that he had obtained the B.Tech certificate from an agent in Surat. A case has been filed against him at the Sahar police station under cheating and forgery sections of the Indian Penal Code.
(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)