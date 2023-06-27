Mumbai News: Heavy Rain Forecast For City On Wednesday

ANI

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert, predicting heavy rains for Wednesday, for Mumbai and neighbouring Thane. According to the BMC, moderate to heavy rains in isolated places are expected in the city. “The city area of Mumbai recorded 3.03 mm of rainfall, western suburbs recorded 22.11 mm of rainfall and eastern suburbs recovered 26.60 mm of rainfall till 8pm on Tuesday.” In the same period, 19 tree felling incidents and three cases of short circuit were reported across the city, but no fatal mishap occurred, the civic body added. The city had reported a power outage in parts of Sion due to rains for two hours in the morning.

According to Vagaries of the Weather Founder Rajesh Kapadia, “Active monsoon conditions continue (in the city) with 50-80 mm of rainfall. The intensity can be higher during June 28-30, when daily rainfall can cross 100mm.”

The weather agency has sounded an orange alert – meant for a downpour – for Raigad, Ratnagiri, Nashik, Pune and Satara. Explaining the reason behind the heavy downfall, the IMD said that prevailing active monsoon conditions have enhanced rainfall activity. Hence, heavy to very heavy rainfall is expected at a few places over the parts of Konkan and adjoining ghat areas of madhya Maharashtra in the next three-four days.