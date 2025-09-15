Mumbai News: Guardian Minister Ashish Shelar Orders Review Of Forged CTS Map Reports After BMC Issues Notices To 950 Structures

Maharashtra Guardian Minister for Mumbai Suburbs Ashish Shelar | X - @ShelarAshish

Mumbai: Following BMC notices to unauthorised constructions in Malad, and Gorai based on forged City Title Survey (CTS) maps, Guardian Minister (suburbs) Ashish Shelar has directed a review of reports on fake maps in DP reservation lands under the Land Records Department and called for action against those responsible. He also clarified that the SIT inquiry is limited to specific complaints and should not be used to harass other citizens.

BMC Identifies Forged Structures Across Suburbs

During a survey of CTS maps, the BMC identified forged structures across areas including Versova in Andheri, Erangal, Madh, Kurar in Malad, Kandivali, and Borivali. Over 350 CTS properties comprising houses, buildings, gaothans, chawls, and other constructions were declared unauthorised in R North, R South, and R Central wards.

Occupants were served notices and asked to submit documents proving the legality of their structures. However, long-time residents allege that even villagers who have lived in these areas for decades received notices.

SIT Inquiry Clarified; Harassment Concerns Addressed

Acting on complaints from local MLAs and residents, Shelar convened a meeting at the BMC’s R-Central ward office in Borivali. During the discussion, he clarified that the SIT inquiry is intended solely for specific complaints and must not be misused to harass other citizens.

He also directed officials to investigate whether any alterations were made to the maps during the scanning process, and if so, to hold both the responsible contractor and the appointing officers accountable.

Residents Seek Relief From Hardships

Over 950 structures including buildings, chawls, and gaothans have been served notices, causing hardship to residents due to inaccuracies found in the altered maps.

Although a government-appointed committee had earlier submitted its report, which was followed by the formation of an SIT, the investigation is still ongoing. However, residents outside the Coastal Regulatory Zone (CRZ) and Non-Development Zone (NDZ) have raised concerns about being unnecessarily harassed during these proceedings.

Shelar Directs Reconsideration of Reports

In light of these issues, Shelar directed that the report leading to such hardships be reconsidered. The meeting was attended by the local MLA and senior officials from the Urban Development Department, Revenue Department, Settlement Commissioner, Land Records, and the BMC.

