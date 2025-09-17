Mumbai News: Hindu Math Leaders Defend Gorakshaks, Say 'They Are Wrongly Accused Of Misconduct'

Ramgiri Maharaj (left) and Kaadisiddeshwar Maharaj. | Photo credit: Manoj Ramakrishnan

The heads of two major Hindu Mathas in Maharashtra, Mahant Ramgiri Maharaj of Shri Kshetra Godavari Dham, Ahilyanagar, and Kaadisiddeshwar Maharaj of Kaneri Math, stated that gorakshaks protecting cows are being wrongly labelled as miscreants.

In a statement to the media on Wednesday in Mumbai, the spiritual leaders said that despite a 2015 law that prohibits the slaughter of cows and progeny in the state, killing continues. "Gorakshaks are trying to prevent this. Communities should respect the religious beliefs of others. Sanatana Dharma prohibits the slaughter of cows. We are with gorakshaks on this," said Ramgiri Maharaj.

The Math heads stated that the purpose of the media briefing was to clarify their stance on recent developments in the state, where Gorakshaks have been accused of taking the law into their own hands by obstructing the legal transportation of buffaloes and buffalo meat. The Qureshi community had met senior ministers to complain about gorakshaks disrupting legal cattle trading in the state. Following the meeting, Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar instructed police to stop vigilantes from harassing meat traders operating with licences.

Kaadisiddeshwar Maharaj stated that gorakshaks are helping police identify beef and cow smugglers. "Even after the ban on cow slaughter, beef from other states is being exported through Maharashtra," said Kaadisiddeshwar Maharaj, who cited the example of the seizure of container trucks carrying beef from Hyderabad in Lonavala in March. He said that the company transporting the meat was licenced to trade in buffalo meat, but eight out of ten samples from the consignment turned out to be beef and cow offal.

"Part of the profits from the illegal trade finances anti-national activities. The allegations against gorakshaks are part of a scheme to get the government to repeal the cow slaughter law," said Kaadisiddeshwar Maharaj, who added that he has suggested that the Maharashtra Goseva Aayog, a body created for the welfare of the animals, should provide identity cards to gorakshaks to prevent antisocial elements from masquerading as cow protectors.