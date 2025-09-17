Thane GRP Rescues Abducted 2-Year-Old, Arrests Suspect On Tutari Express In Midnight Operation

Thane GRP rescues abducted toddler, arrests suspect on Tutari Express in late-night operation | Representational Image

Thane: In a swift and coordinated operation, the Thane Government Railway Police (GRP) successfully apprehended a suspect attempting to flee with a 2-year-old abducted child on the night of September 17.

Alert Received at Wadi Bunder

According to GRP officials, the suspect was observed carrying the child inside the S2 coach of the Tutari Express train. The Government Railway Police Control Room at Wadi Bunder received a timely alert regarding the suspicious activity at approximately 12:45 am.

Acting promptly on this information, Thane Railway Police personnel, in collaboration with local police forces, boarded the train and detained the suspect along with the child.

Accused Identified as Sindhudurg Resident

The accused has been identified as Anant Udalkar, a 42-year-old resident of Devgad Taluka in Sindhudurg district. Subsequent investigations confirmed that the child had been abducted, leading to the registration of a case under relevant sections of the Bombay Police Act at Bhoiwada Police Station. Further inquiries are ongoing.

Child Shifted to Hospital and Protective Care

The abducted child was immediately transported to KEM Hospital for a thorough medical examination. Upon completion of the medical tests, the child was placed under protective care at the Adarsh Charitable Trust in Dombivli.

Also Watch:

Accused in Custody, Interrogation Underway

According to GRP, the suspect is currently in custody at Bhoiwada Police Station, Mumbai, and is undergoing further interrogation. The entire operation was conducted under the direct supervision of Government Railway Police Commissioner of Mumbai , Rakesh Kalsagar.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/