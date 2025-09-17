 Thane GRP Rescues Abducted 2-Year-Old, Arrests Suspect On Tutari Express In Midnight Operation
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiThane GRP Rescues Abducted 2-Year-Old, Arrests Suspect On Tutari Express In Midnight Operation

Thane GRP Rescues Abducted 2-Year-Old, Arrests Suspect On Tutari Express In Midnight Operation

In a swift and coordinated operation, the Thane Government Railway Police (GRP) successfully apprehended a suspect attempting to flee with a 2-year-old abducted child on the night of September 17.

NK GuptaUpdated: Wednesday, September 17, 2025, 09:53 PM IST
article-image
Thane GRP rescues abducted toddler, arrests suspect on Tutari Express in late-night operation | Representational Image

Thane: In a swift and coordinated operation, the Thane Government Railway Police (GRP) successfully apprehended a suspect attempting to flee with a 2-year-old abducted child on the night of September 17.

Alert Received at Wadi Bunder

According to GRP officials, the suspect was observed carrying the child inside the S2 coach of the Tutari Express train. The Government Railway Police Control Room at Wadi Bunder received a timely alert regarding the suspicious activity at approximately 12:45 am.

Acting promptly on this information, Thane Railway Police personnel, in collaboration with local police forces, boarded the train and detained the suspect along with the child.

FPJ Shorts
West Bengal Politics Heats Up After Poster Shows PM Modi As Lion, Opposition As Demons - VIDEO
West Bengal Politics Heats Up After Poster Shows PM Modi As Lion, Opposition As Demons - VIDEO
Mumbai–Pune Expressway Tragedy: 25-Year-Old Truck Driver Dies, Cleaner Injured Near Tembhode; Case Registered Posthumously
Mumbai–Pune Expressway Tragedy: 25-Year-Old Truck Driver Dies, Cleaner Injured Near Tembhode; Case Registered Posthumously
Mumbai News: Hindu Math Leaders Defend Gorakshaks, Say 'They Are Wrongly Accused Of Misconduct'
Mumbai News: Hindu Math Leaders Defend Gorakshaks, Say 'They Are Wrongly Accused Of Misconduct'
Union Minister JP Nadda Inaugurates 'Namo Van' In Rohtak On PM Modi’s 75th Birthday
Union Minister JP Nadda Inaugurates 'Namo Van' In Rohtak On PM Modi’s 75th Birthday

Accused Identified as Sindhudurg Resident

The accused has been identified as Anant Udalkar, a 42-year-old resident of Devgad Taluka in Sindhudurg district. Subsequent investigations confirmed that the child had been abducted, leading to the registration of a case under relevant sections of the Bombay Police Act at Bhoiwada Police Station. Further inquiries are ongoing.

Child Shifted to Hospital and Protective Care

The abducted child was immediately transported to KEM Hospital for a thorough medical examination. Upon completion of the medical tests, the child was placed under protective care at the Adarsh Charitable Trust in Dombivli.

Also Watch:

Read Also
Thane Municipal Corporation Announces 24-Hour Water Supply Disruption On September 19 Due To MIDC...
article-image

Accused in Custody, Interrogation Underway

According to GRP, the suspect is currently in custody at Bhoiwada Police Station, Mumbai, and is undergoing further interrogation. The entire operation was conducted under the direct supervision of Government Railway Police Commissioner of Mumbai , Rakesh Kalsagar.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai–Pune Expressway Tragedy: 25-Year-Old Truck Driver Dies, Cleaner Injured Near Tembhode; Case...

Mumbai–Pune Expressway Tragedy: 25-Year-Old Truck Driver Dies, Cleaner Injured Near Tembhode; Case...

Mumbai News: Hindu Math Leaders Defend Gorakshaks, Say 'They Are Wrongly Accused Of Misconduct'

Mumbai News: Hindu Math Leaders Defend Gorakshaks, Say 'They Are Wrongly Accused Of Misconduct'

Thane GRP Rescues Abducted 2-Year-Old, Arrests Suspect On Tutari Express In Midnight Operation

Thane GRP Rescues Abducted 2-Year-Old, Arrests Suspect On Tutari Express In Midnight Operation

Maharashtra To Modernise Historic Sassoon Dock With Finnish Technological Collaboration

Maharashtra To Modernise Historic Sassoon Dock With Finnish Technological Collaboration

Flash And Flames Reported In Mumbai Central–Valsad Fast Passenger Loco; No Injuries; VIDEO

Flash And Flames Reported In Mumbai Central–Valsad Fast Passenger Loco; No Injuries; VIDEO