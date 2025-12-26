Dynasty Politics Takes Centre Stage As Political Heirs Prepare For High-Stakes Bhiwandi-Nizampur Civic Elections

Bhiwandi-Nizampur City Municipal Corporation | FPJ

Bhiwandi: As Bhiwandi-Nizampur Municipal Corporation (BNMC) heads for its fifth general election, the city’s civic politics is witnessing a decisive generational shift. A growing number of political heirs—sons and daughters of former mayors, MLAs, deputy mayors and corporators—are preparing to enter the electoral fray, turning the upcoming civic battle into a contest between political legacy and voter choice.

Aamir Ahmed Husain Siddique |

Over the past two decades, Bhiwandi’s political landscape has been shaped by leaders such as Vilas Patil, Javed Dalvi, Madanbuwa Naik, Balaram Chaudhary, Manoj Katekar, Santosh Shetty, Mahesh Choughule, Imran Khan, Nilesh Chaudhary and Narayan Chaudhary. Now, many of these leaders are preparing to pass the baton to the next generation, with their children emerging as candidates across key wards.

Huzaifa Haleem Ansari |

For nearly two years, several of these young aspirants have been quietly building their base, accompanying their parents in ward-level activities, attending public meetings and engaging with local residents. The strategy is clear: ensure that political control of traditional strongholds remains within the family.

Mahesh Chaughule |

The trend has been further accelerated by political upheaval within the Congress, where 18 rebel former corporators were disqualified, forcing many of them to promote family members as fresh candidates. As a result, more than 25 second-generation political heirs are expected to contest the upcoming civic elections, making it one of the most dynastically driven BNMC contests in recent history.

Mayuresh Vilas Patil |

High-Stakes Battle in Ward No. 1

One of the most closely watched contests will be in Kombadpada, Ward No. 1, where Advocate Mayuresh Patil, son of former mayor couple Pratibha and Vilas Patil, has been preparing for the election for the last two years. However, his path will not be easy, as Mit Choughule, son of BJP MLA Mahesh Choughule, is also expected to contest from the same ward, following tensions that surfaced after the recent Assembly elections. This direct clash between two political legacies is set to become one of the most high-profile fights of the BNMC polls.

Owais Ahmed Husain Siddique |

A Wave of Political Heirs Across Wards

Several other wards are also likely to see similar legacy battles. Among the prominent second-generation aspirants are:

Adv. Esha Khan, daughter of former Deputy Mayor Imran Khan

Tejas Katekar, son of former Deputy Mayor Manoj Katekar

Aamir Siddiqui and Awais Siddiqui, sons of Deputy Mayor Ahmed Siddiqui

Mayank Mhatre, son of former MLA Rupesh Mhatre

Viraj Pawar, son of former corporator Sainath Pawar

Mrigyasha Tawre, son of former Mayor and former MP Suresh Tawre

Taha Siraj Momin, son of late corporator Siraj Tahir Momin

Kaushal Mhatre, son of late corporator Manoj Mhatre

Aakib Matloob khan , son of disqualified former corporator Matloob khan

Huzaifa Ansari, son of Former standing chairman Halim Ansari

These young leaders are already active on the ground, positioning themselves as inheritors of their families’ political bases.

Dynasty Politics vs Voter Choice

While senior leaders believe that their political legacy should naturally pass on to their children, political observers point out that urban voters—especially younger and first-time voters—are becoming increasingly critical of dynastic politics. They are demanding performance, accountability and development rather than just familiar surnames.

The BNMC election is therefore shaping up not merely as a civic contest, but as a referendum on political inheritance versus merit-based leadership.

Will voters endorse the next generation of established political families, or will they seek new faces and alternatives?

The answer will be clear when the EVM are counted on January 16.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/