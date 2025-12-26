Panvel Civic Body Steps Up Inter-Departmental Coordination To Enforce Model Code Of Conduct Ahead Of Municipal Elections

The meeting was chaired by Election Officer and Municipal Commissioner Mangesh Chitale and was attended by representatives of all three departments. |

Panvel: With the Panvel Municipal Corporation elections approaching, the civic administration has stepped up measures to ensure the effective implementation of the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) in line with Election Commission guidelines. A high-level coordination meeting of the State Excise Department, Transport Department and Traffic Police was held on Thursday at the Panvel Municipal Corporation headquarters.

Election Officer Chairs High-Level Coordination Meeting

The meeting was chaired by Election Officer and Municipal Commissioner Mangesh Chitale and was attended by representatives of all three departments.

Addressing the officials, Chitale stressed the need for close coordination to ensure that the election process remains transparent, fair and peaceful. “All departments must work in close coordination so that the Model Code of Conduct is strictly enforced and the elections are conducted smoothly without any disturbances,” he said.

Key directives

During the meeting, the Transport Department was instructed to strictly regulate vehicles used during election rallies and campaign processions. Officials were directed to issue No Objection Certificates (NOCs) only after due verification, coordinate with Election Decision Officers regarding approved rally routes, verify vehicle documents, and intensify checks at inspection points to stop and question suspicious vehicles.

The State Excise Department was directed to deploy flying squads and strengthen checks at checkpoints to curb the movement of illicit liquor and illegal materials during the election period. Officials were asked to ensure immediate redressal of complaints related to MCC violations and to carry out ward-wise enforcement through dedicated flying squads.

Instructions were also issued to the Traffic Police to identify congestion-prone areas near the offices of the six Election Decision Officers and take preventive measures such as barricading and systematic parking arrangements to avoid traffic snarls during the election process.

Chitale Calls for Constant Coordination Among Nodal Officers

“All nodal officers must remain in constant touch with each other and execute their responsibilities in a well-planned manner,” Chitale told the departments.

Single-window system

The officials were also briefed on the single-window system, under which one representative from each concerned government department will be stationed at every Election Decision Officer’s office. This system aims to provide instant permissions, certificates and election-related information through a single platform, thereby reducing delays and improving coordination.

The meeting was attended by Additional Municipal Commissioner Ganesh Shete, Additional Municipal Commissioner Maheshkumar Meghamale, and Deputy Commissioner (Elections) Nanasaheb Kamthe, who also guided officials and issued necessary instructions.

The civic administration reiterated its commitment to ensuring a free, fair and orderly election process in Panvel.

