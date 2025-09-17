Maharashtra To Modernise Historic Sassoon Dock With Finnish Technological Collaboration

The Maharashtra government has unveiled plans to modernize the historic Sassoon Dock in South Mumbai with technological assistance from Finland. State Fisheries and Port Development Minister Nitesh Rane made the announcement on Wednesday after a detailed meeting with a delegation of Finnish officials and company representatives at the dock.

Addressing overcrowding and hygiene issues

Rane said the government is committed to transforming Sassoon Dock, one of India’s oldest and busiest fishing harbours, into a state-of-the-art facility that meets global standards. Built in the 19th century, the dock has long been strained due to an excessive number of fishing vessels, leading to overcrowding, unhygienic surroundings, poor sanitation, and deteriorating fish quality. Local residents and the fishing community have often raised concerns over foul odours, inadequate facilities, and declining hygiene standards.

Modular and sustainable modernisation

The modernization plan will adopt a modular and systematic approach, addressing both operational challenges and environmental sensitivities. The project will focus on:

Enhancing hygiene and sanitation

Strengthening infrastructure for storage and processing

Introducing digital monitoring systems to improve efficiency

The aim is to provide better working conditions for fishermen, improve profitability, and reduce the environmental impact of harbour activities.

Finnish collaboration for global best practices

During their visit, the Finnish delegation explored avenues for international collaboration, including technology transfer, modern fishing equipment, digital solutions, and sustainable innovations. They expressed interest in developing Sassoon Dock as a model facility for other harbours in India.

Future-ready fishing ecosystem

Rane emphasized, “The partnership with Finland is not just about upgrading infrastructure but about building a sustainable and future-ready fishing ecosystem for Mumbai.” The project is expected to benefit thousands of fishermen while strengthening Mumbai’s position in the global seafood market.