Mumbai News: Former Lodha Group Director Rajendra Lodha Arrested In ₹85 Crore Fraud Case; Remanded To Police Custody Until September 23

Mumbai Police’s Crime Branch arrests former Lodha Group director Rajendra Lodha in ₹85 crore fraud case; remanded until September 23 | Representational Image

Mumbai: In a sensational development, the Mumbai Police’s Crime Branch (Property Cell) has arrested Rajendra Lodha, former director of the renowned Lodha Group, in connection with a multi-crore fraud case. The arrest has sent shockwaves across the real estate and business fraternity.

Resignation and Custody Details

Lodha, who had resigned from his directorial position on August 17, 2025, was taken into custody from Worli. A Mumbai court has remanded him to police custody till September 23.

According to investigators, Lodha is accused of defrauding the Lodha Group of approximately ₹85 crore through illegal land acquisition and unauthorized sale of flats.

Alleged Threats Against Current Director

The FIR also mentions that Lodha allegedly threatened Abhishek Lodha, the current director of Lodha Group and son of Maharashtra minister Mangalprabhat Lodha.

The complaint claims Rajendra Lodha sent his aides to intimidate Abhishek Lodha, warning that if action was taken against him, he would be harmed, even likening the threat to that of a “suicide bomber.”

Financial Irregularities and Unauthorized Deals

Investigators further allege that Lodha engaged in unauthorized land dealings and illicit property sales to accumulate personal wealth. These actions, coupled with financial irregularities, prompted the Lodha Group to initiate legal action against him.

Internal Probe and Ethics Committee Findings

The company’s ethics committee had earlier flagged serious violations of company rules and misconduct by Lodha, which ultimately led to his resignation in August.

Today’s arrest marks the culmination of an internal probe followed by a police investigation. The case is now being probed by the Mumbai Police’s Property Cell, with further inquiries underway to uncover the full scale of Lodha’s alleged fraud.

