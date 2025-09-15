Mumbai News: BMC Issues Draft Zonal Master Plan For Sanjay Gandhi National Park Eco-Sensitive Zone; Here Is How You Can File Objections & Suggestions | File

Mumbai: Following a nine-year delay, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has published the Draft Zonal Master Plan (ZMP) for the Eco-Sensitive Zone (ESZ) encircling the Sanjay Gandhi National Park (SGNP). Encompassing almost 5945 hectares of conserved woodland across Mumbai Suburban and Thane districts, the draft proposal will manage development while protecting the park’s delicate ecosystem.

The civic authority released a notice calling for citizens, activists, and stakeholders to present their objections and suggestions within 30 days of the publication date

Where You Can Inspect The Draft And File Objections

The Draft ZMP is open for public inspection during office hours (excluding weekends and public holidays) at various locations, including the Chief Engineer's Office in Mumbai, Mira Bhayander Municipal Corporation, Municipal Corporation of Thane, Collector's Office in Palghar, and Vasai Virar Municipal Corporation.

It is also accessible online via the BMC portal (http://portal.mcgm.gov.in/) to register your feedback, suggestions, or objections by following the steps: Visit the above mentioned portal → About BMC → Department Manuals → Chief Engineer - Development Plan → Docs → Draft ZMP for ESZ of SGNP.

The feedback or objection must be submitted within 30 days, as those received after this timeframe will not be taken into account. The specific location addresses are detailed for public reference.

About BMC's Draft Zonal Master Plan For SGNP Eco-Sensitive Zone

The draft has been prepared by BMC’s Development Plan department and will apply not just to Mumbai, but also to the municipal corporations of Thane, Mira Bhayander, Vasai Virar and Palghar district.

The BMC, under the guidance of the principal secretary (Forest), was tasked in 2021 to prepare a zonal master plan for the Eco-Sensitive Zone (ESZ) of Sanjay Gandhi National Park (SGNP), with the municipal commissioner as chairperson. This plan, however, has attracted criticism from environmentalists who question why the BMC is spearheading a project that affects neighboring municipalities.

Chief Engineer Sunil Rathod clarified that the BMC developed the draft plan in coordination with local municipal corporations and will finalize it after considering public feedback. The urgency for the zonal plan was underscored by a Bombay High Court order to pause the rehabilitation of SGNP encroachers until the plan is established.

Activists claim the draft favors development over ecological preservation, highlighting provisions for urban projects such as Metro depots and shopping malls at the expense of green areas. Critics argue that the focus on development undermines conservation efforts, jeopardising vital ecological zones, including parts of Aarey, while questioning the BMC's appropriateness in leading such initiatives.