 Mumbai Metro 3 Shares Glimpse Of Crossover Facility At Cuffe Parade Metro Station Ahead Of Inauguration On Sept 30
The new line will bring metro connectivity to the narrow lanes of South Mumbai which will make travel faster and easier. Ahead of the launch, Mumbai Metro 3 shared a glimpse of the crossover facility at Cuffe Parade Metro Station.

Rahul MUpdated: Wednesday, September 17, 2025, 10:26 PM IST
Mumbai, September 17: Mumbaikars are eagerly waiting for the inauguration of the Mumbai Metro 3’s final phase on September 30. The new line will bring metro connectivity to the narrow lanes of South Mumbai which will make travel faster and easier. Ahead of the launch, Mumbai Metro 3 shared a glimpse of the crossover facility at Cuffe Parade Metro Station.

Mumbai Metro 3 shared the pic on its official social media account and said, "Witness the unseen! An exclusive glimpse of the crossover facility at Cuffe Parade Metro Station – the epicenter of seamless metro movement."

The opening of the Metro 3 line is expected to transform the daily travel for the residents of Cuffe Parade and other areas in South Mumabi. The Cuffe Parade Metro Station which is located at the southern tip of the city will provide the people direct and fast connectivity to BKC without the hassle of changing multiple times and also the vehicular traffic of the city, cutting short the travel time to 30-35 minutes. The metro will offer a reliable and time-saving alternative to taxis, buses and cars as the trains will be running every 3 to 4 minutes in peak hours.

Mumbai Metro 3 also announced the revise timings for the commuters from September 15. It announced that the first trains from Aarey JVLR and Acharya Atre Chowk will depart at 5.55 AM and the last train will leave at 10.30 PM. The decision was taken to improve travel efficiency and also ease the morning rush.

Built at an estimated cost of ₹37,000 crore, Metro 3 is Mumbai’s first fully underground metro corridor. Beyond reducing travel time, it is expected to ease traffic congestion, cut pollution and provide much-needed relief to office-goers across the city.

Mumbai Metro 3: Aqua Line To Run As Per Revised Timings From Today, 1st Train To Depart At 5:55 AM...
Officials from the Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation (MMRC) confirmed that trial runs on the Worli–Cuffe Parade stretch have been successfully completed and safety approvals are in place. With this final section ready, the city will soon enjoy seamless services from Colaba to SEEPZ, giving Cuffe Parade residents a faster, cleaner and stress-free way to reach BKC.

