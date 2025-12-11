Mumbai News: Goregaon Youth Duped Of ₹20 Lakh In Job-and-Flat Scam, Accused Absconding |

Mumbai: A shocking case of cheating has surfaced from Aarey Colony in Goregaon, where an unemployed youth and his brother were allegedly duped of nearly ₹20 lakh by a man promising jobs and low-cost flats under government housing schemes. Aarey Colony Police have registered a cheating case against the main accused, Mukul Dalvi alias Abhay Patil, who is currently absconding.

Accused Promised Job, Took Money but Never Delivered

According to police, the complainant, Shrikant Gaikwad, who works in a private firm, came in contact with the accused through a friend, Mahesh Nayak. Mukul introduced himself as a supervisor at a reputed Mulund-based company and assured Gaikwad of a job there. He initially took ₹25,000 but never provided any employment.

Claimed Links with CIDCO & MHADA, Offered Low-Cost Flats

Later, the accused claimed he could arrange low-cost flats through CIDCO and MHADA, citing his alleged contacts and relatives working in those departments. Believing him, the victim transferred money into multiple bank accounts as instructed. In total, Gaikwad lost ₹20 lakh, with neither the job nor the flat materialising.

Police Probe Whether More Victims Exist

Fed up with the accused’s evasive behaviour, Gaikwad eventually filed a complaint at Aarey Colony Police Station. Senior PI Ravindra Patil said police are investigating whether the accused has cheated others using the same method. A case has been registered, and efforts are underway to trace and arrest him.

