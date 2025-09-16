Mumbai News: 'Genetic And Lifestyle Factors Behind Trigeminal Neuralgia,' Say Neurosurgeons After Successful Surgeries

Patients Tabassum Hafeez and Namdev Patil after successful Trigeminal Neuralgia surgeries at Highland Super Speciality Hospital, Thane | File Photo

Mumbai: 46-year-old Tabassum Hafeez from Raigad and 53-year-old rickshaw driver Namdev Patil from Bhiwandi have regained their lives after years of excruciating pain caused by Trigeminal Neuralgia (TN), a rare yet extremely debilitating nerve disorder often called the “suicide disease”. Characterized by sudden, shock-like facial pain, TN is frequently mistaken for dental or sinus problems, leaving patients to endure needless suffering.

Breakthrough Surgery at Highland Super Speciality Hospital

The breakthrough came at Highland Super Speciality Hospital, Thane, where neurosurgeon Dr. Chandranath Tiwari successfully operated on both patients.

“Trigeminal Neuralgia is a chronic condition triggered by irritation of the trigeminal nerve, which carries sensations from the face to the brain. Everyday actions like brushing, shaving, or even a light breeze can unleash unbearable pain,” Dr. Tiwari explained.

Patient Experiences and Recovery

Tabassum Hafeez struggled with the disorder for almost two years. Misdiagnosed several times, she underwent a root canal and tooth extraction, but the agony worsened.

An MRI finally detected nerve damage, leading her to Dr. Tiwari. She underwent surgery on August 19, 2025, and was discharged within a week. “For months, I couldn’t eat, drink, or even speak properly. Today, I am smiling and pain-free,” Tabassum shared with relief.

Similarly, Namdev Patil suffered shock-like pain on the right side of his face that medicines could not control. As a rickshaw driver, his livelihood collapsed. He underwent surgery at the hospital on May 13, 2025, and has since resumed work. “The pain was unbearable, but Dr. Tiwari’s surgery gave me freedom and restored my life,” Namdev said.

Expert Advice on Diagnosis and Awareness

Dr. Tiwari emphasized that TN is often mistaken for migraines, TMJ disorders, or dental issues. “Living with TN is emotionally draining, but timely diagnosis and surgery can bring complete relief,” he said. He added that awareness among dentists is also important for timely diagnosis.

According to Dr Tiwari, neurological illnesses are linked not just to age and health but also to genetics, poor lifestyle, and even dehydration from less water intake. Dr. Tiwari added, “Costs vary depending on the Teflon used between overlapping nerves. Beyond fixed charges, the Teflon quantity itself makes surgery expensive.”

