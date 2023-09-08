 Mumbai News: Gas Leak Triggers Fire In Bandra East Chawl, Two Injured
HomeMumbaiMumbai News: Gas Leak Triggers Fire In Bandra East Chawl, Two Injured

The fire was triggered by a gas cylinder leak in one of the residences. Initially, the two injured individuals were taken to a private hospital but were later transferred to Kasturba Hospital in Byculla for further medical care.

FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Friday, September 08, 2023, 10:05 PM IST
article-image
Representative Image

Mumbai: Two individuals suffered burn injuries in a fire caused by a cooking gas leak in a chawl located in Kherwadi, Bandra East, on Friday evening. Both injured individuals have been admitted to Kasturba Hospital, a civic-run facility.

The incident took place around 4:55 pm in Building No. 54, near Sai Prasad Hotel in Gandhi Nagar. According to information provided by the BMC (Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation), the fire was triggered by a gas cylinder leak in one of the residences. Initially, the two injured individuals were taken to a private hospital but were later transferred to Kasturba Hospital in Byculla for further medical care.

The injured parties have been identified as Dhanraj (53 years old), who sustained burns covering 25-37% of his body, and Govinda (29 years old), with burns covering 45-50% of his body. Civic officials have reported that the condition of both injured individuals is now stable.

In addition, two fire incidents were reported in Kurla on the same day. Fortunately, there were no casualties in either of these incidents. One fire occurred in the Galaxy Building in the Qureshi Nagar area of Kurla East and was attributed to a short circuit. The other fire affected five huts in Indira Nagar, Kurla. Firefighters successfully extinguished both fires, and there were no reported injuries.

