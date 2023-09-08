 Mumbai News: Fire Breaks Out At Slums In Kurla, No Casualties Reported; Visuals Surface
According to officials, locals of the area noticed the fire and raised an alarm. Following the information, fire tenders reached the spot and started the operation to douse the fire.

ANIUpdated: Friday, September 08, 2023, 07:43 AM IST
Mumbai: A massive fire broke out at a slum in Kurla East of Mumbai's Qureshi Nagar in the early hours of Friday, officials said. No casualty or injury to anyone has been reported so far. 

According to officials, locals of the area noticed the fire and raised an alarm.  Following the information, fire tenders reached the spot and started the operation to douse the fire. 

"No reports of casualties have been reported yet. The exact cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained," they said. 

This is a breaking news. More details are awaited.

