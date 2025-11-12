Mumbai News: Full-Time Dean To Be Appointed At Cooper Hospital Within A Week; BMC To Invite Tenders For MRI Scans At KEM Hospital

BMC to appoint full-time Dean at Cooper Hospital and outsource MRI scans for KEM patients as part of wider reforms to improve civic healthcare delivery | File Photo

Mumbai, November 12: Dr. R. N. Cooper Municipal General Hospital in Vile Parle will get a full-time Dean within a week, as decided during a review meeting chaired by Cabinet Minister Mangal Prabhat Lodha and Mumbai BJP President MLA Ameet Satam on Wednesday.

Additionally, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) will invite tenders to facilitate MRI scans for patients outside KEM Hospital at civic body–approved rates.

Administrative Stability Expected With Full-Time Appointment

After the review meeting, while talking to media, MLA Satam stated that a full-time dean for Dr. R. N. Cooper Municipal General Hospital will be appointed within a week. According to him, the appointment of a full-time Dean is expected to bring administrative stability and improve overall patient management.

In July 2025, following allegations of irregularities in tenders for multipurpose workers and delays in salary payments to DNB doctors and contractual staff, the then Dean was relieved of his full duties but reinstated within days as Academic Dean, retaining responsibility for educational functions while an internal inquiry continues.

At the same time, Dr. Neelam Andrade, Director of Major Hospitals, was given additional charge as Dean of Dr. R. N. Cooper Hospital. However, resident doctors have since been demanding the appointment of a permanent Dean for the hospital and medical college.

New Elevators, Pathology Lab, And Registration Counters Planned For KEM Hospital

During the meeting, it was decided that three new elevators at KEM Hospital will become operational within the next 15 days, and a citizen-centric committee will be formed to supervise patient treatment and hospital services.

The BMC has also assured that the ongoing medicine shortage will be resolved within 15 days. Minister Lodha had earlier expressed strong displeasure over the inconvenience caused to citizens and the exploitation of patients by private diagnostic centers.

To reduce long queues, ten new registration counters will be set up at KEM Hospital. A new pathology laboratory offering over 125 diagnostic tests is expected to start operations soon, enhancing the hospital’s testing capabilities.

BMC To Float Tender For Outsourced MRI Services At KEM

In addition, the BMC will also float a tender to outsource MRI services at KEM Hospital, where patients from the hospital will receive the scans at rates decided by the civic body. This step has been taken as the procurement of MRI equipment for the hospital has been delayed due to tender-related and technical issues.

Measures To Enhance Accountability And Healthcare Delivery

Officials said these measures are part of a broader civic initiative to ensure accountability, efficiency, and improved healthcare delivery in Mumbai’s leading public hospitals.

