Mumbai News: Four injured as tower crane collapses in Chembur

Representational image |

A tower crane of about 150 ft. of an under-construction high-rise building broke and fell on the nearby hutments at Chembur, Vashi naka on Wednesday afternoon. Around 4 people, including 18-months-old girl, were injured in the incident and admitted to nearby private hospitals.

A tower crane kept standing at the site of the under construction 'Deserva' building in Ashok Nagar at Vashi naka suddenly broke at 3.46 pm on Wednesday. The parts of it fell on nearby 2-3 huts, injuring four, including a worker at the site. The injured were taken to nearby private hospitals by the locals.

As per the information received from BMC, the injured Ashutosh Mishra (23 yrs) is admitted to an ICU in Inlaks hospital,

Ajitkumar Mudliyar (23yrs) is admitted to ICU, at Surana Hospital. While Sagar Mudliyar (60yrs) and his granddaughter Arya Mudliyar (18 months) were treated and discharged from Saibaba Hospital.