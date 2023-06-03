 Odisha train accident: NDRF & relief teams use cranes, sniffer dogs and gas cutters to rescue survivors (WATCH)
By early Saturday morning, Army and the Air Force also joined the rescue operations and the effort to save lives carried on in full swing at the same spot where derailment and collision of trains caused havoc at 7 pm on Friday.

article-image
NDRF team hard at work during rescue operations in Odisha's Balasore after the train accident | NDRF

As soon as news spread of the calamitous train accident involving three trains in Odisha's Balasore, teams of NDRF, ODRF (Odisha Disaster Rapid Action Force) rushed to the spot. By early Saturday morning, Army and the Air Force also joined the rescue operations and the effort to save lives carried on in full swing at the same spot where derailment and collision of trains caused havoc at 7 pm on Friday.

In several videos shared on Twitter, the NDRF is seen using various means to make sure as many people trapped in bogies are saved.

Earlier, NDRF DG Atul Karwal, speaking on the train tragedy in Balasore, said, "It's a very tragic incident, there is a huge loss of lives. Nine teams of NDRF - more than 300 rescuers - are working in coordination with SDRF and other agencies. This is the third such major incident in our history."

Talking about the rescue operations, he said, "The force with which the three trains collided with each other resulted in several coaches getting crushed and being in a mangled condition there. It is a challenge to cut through them and get inside to ensure that the victims alive are not affected."

Meanwhile, the restoration work has also begun on the route.

The rescue operations are now in its last leg, informed Odisha Chief Secretary Pradeep Jena. "The rescue operation is almost complete. The operation of the last bogie has started. So far the death toll has been around 288. The injured are undergoing treatment," said Jena. The NDRF and rescue teams once again proved their mettle and led from the front when the nation was hit with a national tragedy.

