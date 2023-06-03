Odisha train accident: Locals aiding relief ops help rescue 200-300 survivors, see pics

Rescue operations underway at the train accident spot in Odisha's Balasore | ANI

The tragic triple train crash in Odisha's Balasore has moved not only India but the entire world. Messages poured in from leaders across the globe, who grieved the loss of lives in the accident that has claimed more than 250 lives and has left close to 900 injured. While pictures of dead bodies and destruction emerged from the accident site, there are also people who have stepped up to save lives and are doing their best to help in the rescue operations right from the time of the disastrous mishap.

The story of one such man emerged from the gruesome accident site. Ganesh, a local of the Balasore in Odisha, raised to the occasion and has been helping in the rescue operations from the time of accident on Friday evening.

Talking of the rescue operations, the NDRF and NDRF and ODRF (Odisha Disaster Rapid Action Force) teams reached the accident site soon after the derailment. Army jawans and IAF choppers were also deployed in the rescue operations. The rescue operations finally came to a close on Saturday afternoon and restoration work on the affected track is already underway, as per officials.