 Odisha train tragedy: Cause of mishap and events that followed the disastrous accident
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaOdisha train tragedy: Cause of mishap and events that followed the disastrous accident

Odisha train tragedy: Cause of mishap and events that followed the disastrous accident

The calamitous crash and derailment led to the coaches of the Coromandel Express infringing on the parallel tracks which were side-dashed by the Yashwantpur to Howrah train.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, June 03, 2023, 03:19 PM IST
article-image
Odisha Train Tragedy | FPJ

The triple train collision in Odisha's Balasore district has resulted in the death of over 250 people and more than 900 people injured in one of the worst train accidents in India. Around 7 pm on Friday, the 2148 Coromandel Express, which starts from Shalimar near Howrah and runs up to Chennai, derailed near Balasore. About 10-12 coaches of the express train derailed at Balasore and infringed on the adjacent track. After a short while, 2864 Yashwantpur to Howrah train, which was enroute Howrah, did a side dashing as the track was infringed due to the derailed coaches of Coromandel Express.

The answer to the first question in the tweet below mentions in detail how the derailed coaches infringed on the parallel tracks, leading to the triple crash.

As news regarding the derailment and collision spread, fears of casualties turned true as the pictures showed the scale of the accident. The railway rescue operations was launched immediately. The AGM, South-Eastern left for the spot immediately. The first team of doctors reached from Bhadrak district in Odisha. Soon after, NDRF and ODRF (Odisha Disaster Rapid Action Force) teams as well as 24 fire service units reached the spot.

While this was the official version mentioned by the Railways spokesperson and Odisha Chief Secretary Pradeep Jena, those who survived the calamitous train crash narrated the horror they witnessed.

The injured were soon rushed to the Balasore Medical College and district hospital. Other injured were referred to Cuttack hospital.

As the night progressed, the death toll kept increasing and by Saturday morning it was clear that the accident had claimed over 250 lives and close to a thousand people had sustained injuries. People and political leaders took to Twitter to express shock and grief over the accident.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a review meet and soon came the announcement that he would be visiting the accident site as well as Cuttack to see the injured admitted in the hospital.

Read Also
Odisha train tragedy: PM Modi leaves for Balasore to take stock of situation, meet victims
article-image

Made-in-India 'Kavach' system yet to be fully installed

Question were also raised over 'Kavach' system- the indigenous anti-collision system developed to prevent such accidents. The system was in place from 2012 and received great praise and push from the government in 2022.

However, it turned out that the system has been installed only on select routes and was not available on the accident route.

West Bengal Chief Minister and TMC head Mamata Banerjee visited the accident site and said, "There was no anti-collision device on the train, as far as I know."

Read Also
Odisha Train Tragedy: PM Modi, WB CM Mamata Banerjee announce ex gratia compensation for kin of...
article-image

Compensation was announced and the Railways Minister who reached the accident spot was present throughout the rescue operations. The rescue operations ended shorty post Saturday noon. An enquiry will be held into the accident which will try to ascertain the cause of the accident that has numbed the country and raised questions over the safety of trains.

Read Also
Odisha Train Tragedy: PM Modi, WB CM Mamata Banerjee announce ex gratia compensation for kin of...
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Odisha train accident: Heartbreaking photos from horrific incident

Odisha train accident: Heartbreaking photos from horrific incident

Odisha train tragedy: Cause of mishap and events that followed the disastrous accident

Odisha train tragedy: Cause of mishap and events that followed the disastrous accident

Anil Kumar Shastri Birthday: Know more about the Congress leader and advocate for education

Anil Kumar Shastri Birthday: Know more about the Congress leader and advocate for education

Odisha train tragedy LIVE updates: 261 dead, 650 injured in mishap; WB CM announces ₹5L for kin of...

Odisha train tragedy LIVE updates: 261 dead, 650 injured in mishap; WB CM announces ₹5L for kin of...

Delhi Crime: Shocking! Boyfriend tries to slit lover's throat, dies by suicide later

Delhi Crime: Shocking! Boyfriend tries to slit lover's throat, dies by suicide later