Odisha train tragedy: PM Modi leaves for Balasore to take stock of situation, meet victims

PM Narendra Modi | File Photo

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has left for Odisha on Saturday afternoon inn order to take stock of the situation at the accident site in Balasore. The latest tweet on PMO India's Twitter handle shared information about PM Modi's visit to Odisha.

Modi chaired a high-level meeting earlier to review the situation in relation to the Balasore Train Accident that claimed 238 lives on Friday night. According to reports, PM Modi will also be visiting Odisha later in the day. He will visit the site of the accident in Balasore before meet the injured passengers admitted at the Cuttack hospital.

About the horrific tragedy

The three-way accident involved Bengaluru-Howrah Superfast Express, the Coromandel Express and the goods train on three separate tracks at Bahanaga Bazar Station in Balasore district. Seventeen coaches of the passenger trains have been de-railed and severely damaged in the accident that took place on Friday evening.

According to the preliminary report by the State Emergency Operation Center, around 900 people are injured.

NDRF and other rescue teams conduct joint operations

Seven National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) Teams, five Odisha Disaster Rapid Action Force (ODRAF) Units and 24 Fire Services and Emergency Units engaged in rescue operations.

IAF at the assistance of rescue teams

The Indian Air Force (IAF) deployed Mi-17 helicopters for the evacuation of the deceased and injured. According to the Eastern Command, IAF is coordinating the rescue efforts with the civil administration and Indian Railways.

Odisha CM, Union Railway Minister visit accident site to assess situation

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik also visited the accident site to take stock of the situation. Earlier today, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw reached the accident spot and ordered a detailed high-level inquiry into the mishap.

"A detailed high-level inquiry will be conducted and the rail safety commissioner will also do an independent inquiry," Vaishnaw said.

Meanwhile, Union Minister of Education and Skill Development, Dharmendra Pradhan also cut short his visit to Kolkata in West Bengal and left for Balasore in Odisha where several coaches of a passenger train derailed after colliding with a goods carriage.

The Odisha government has declared a day of mourning today.