Mumbai News: For Better Air, Clean-up Marshals To Check On Construction Sites

Mumbai | BMC clean-up marshals to soon collect all fines online

Mumbai: To address the growing problem of air pollution and after receiving flak over the lingering issue, the BMC has decided to entrust the responsibility of checking on the construction sites with the clean-up marshals. If they find violation, they can levy a fine of Rs5,000 on the contractor concerned. The marshals will be appointed in a month's time, said sources.

City's dipping air quality

The High Court, activists and citizens have raised concerns on consistently dipping air quality. To curb the menace, the BMC has issued strict guidelines meant to be followed by the construction sites. The clean-up marshals will check if the contractors are adhering to the norms. A team of 25-30 marshals will be appointed for each ward. They will also be empowered to levy up to Rs200 penalty if they find someone spitting on roads, defecating in the open or dumping garbage in public places. The collected fines will be equally shared among the BMC and the agency supplying the marshals.

The civic body has directed the contractors to place either 35-feet-tall tin sheets or jute/green covers around the construction sites, install anti-smog gun and pollution sensors, and conduct regular sprinkling.

During Covid, the marshals collected Rs80 crore in penalties from 40 lakh people for not wearing masks. However, there were allegations that they resorted to hooliganism and extortion at times. Their services were not hired in the past two years after the BMC's contract with the manpower supplying agency expired.

