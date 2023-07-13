Mumbai News: BMC to Appoint Clean-Up Marshals & Empower Them to Collect Fines for Public Offences

Mumbai: BMC to Appoint Clean-Up Marshals and Empower Them to Collect Fines for Public Offences | File Photo

Mumbai: Following the deployment of 5,000 'Swachhata Doot' (cleanliness ambassadors), the BMC (Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation) will now hire approximately 30 clean-up marshals in each ward. During the COVID-19 period, several citizens had complained about bullying by these marshals.

The civic body plans to authorise the clean-up marshals to collect fines ranging from Rs 200 to Rs 1,000 from individuals engaged in open defecation, spitting in public places, or littering the streets. According to a BMC official, this decision aims to prevent uncleanliness from compromising the city's hygiene standards. Road discipline becomes even more crucial as the civic body has initiated a multi-crore beautification program.

Recruitment agencies to appoint marshals

The BMC will entrust the task of appointing marshals to recruitment agencies. As per the agreement, the fines collected will be divided equally between the contractor and the civic body. The role of the marshals will differ from that of the 'Swachata Doot,' as stated by the official. The latter will focus on raising awareness about cleanliness among citizens and monitoring whether societies are properly segregating their garbage or not.

During the pandemic, the clean-up marshals amassed a staggering Rs 80 crore in fines from individuals found without masks. This time, the BMC is also considering the option of collecting penalties through online platforms.