Mumbai: BMC Gets 3 Bids For Construction Of DBLR, Will Connect Island City To Western Suburbs

Mumbai : After a wait of eight months, the BMC has finally received three bids for the construction of the Dahisar-Bhayander Link Road (DBLR). The road will ease connectivity between the island city and the western suburbs. The three bidders who have shown interest in the project are J Kumar Infraprojects, Larsen & Toubro( L & T) and Afcons Infrastructure. The lowest bidder will be awarded the contract. However, the construction of the flyover will start next year. The estimated cost of the project is ₹3,186 crores and expected to be completed by 2026.

Dahisar-Bhayandar link road's characteristic features

The BMC will be constructing a 5.6 km long and 45 metres wide elevated road linking Dahisar and Bhayandar. The road will decongest Dahisar check naka by reducing 30-35 percent of its load. It will also create another route to Mira-Bhayandar. The civic body invited a tender for the project in October 2022. However, they did not receive any response and had to extend the deadline of tender submission several times in the last eight months.

"Since it is a mega project, the bidders have raised several queries before submitting their bids. Being a design and build contract, we have to work on every query raised by the prospective bidders. The work includes execution in a marine environment, inter-tidal zones, construction of bridges, road building and construction of new pavements, underpasses, and interchanges. The deadline was extended to work on the queries received from bidders related to technical aspects," said a senior civic official.

Dahisar-Bhayandar link road construction delayed due to engineering challenges

Currently, there are only two modes of connectivity to Mira-Bhayandar via the Western Express Highway and Western Railway lines. So there are always traffic jams on W.E. Highway, while Dahisar check naka also faces heavy traffic congestion. So the linking road project has been in discussion for the past 7 to 8 years. However, due to engineering challenges, the link remained unconstructed.

The project will be implemented by BMC with cooperation from MMRDA on behalf of MBMC.

It is expected to decongest traffic at Dahisar checkpoint, where thousands of vehicles pass daily towards Bhayandar-Vasai-Palghar as well as Gujarat and further towards Delhi and western and north India.

Proposed elevated road - 5.6 Km long, 45 metres wide, 4 X 4 lane.

BMC jurisdiction : 1.5 km

Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC) - 4.1 km road

Link road will start - near Kandar pada Metro station, Link road, Dahisar (West) to Uttan road near Subhash Chandra Bose Ground, Bhayandar (West).

To be constructed on stilts.

Estimated cost - ₹3,186 crores (including escalation provision, permission charges and royalties)

BMC-MMRDA-MBMC to sponsor link road project