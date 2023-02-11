Mumbai: Dahisar-Mira Bhayandar elevated link road project gets no bidder, BMC extends tender submisison date for fourth time since October

File

Mumbai : The ambitious Dahisar-Mira Bhayandar elevated link road project has received no response from the bidders so far. So the BMC had to extend its final tender submission date for the fourth time since October 2022. The revised final submission date of tender is February 17.

𝟱 𝗸𝗺 𝗹𝗼𝗻𝗴 𝗲𝗹𝗲𝘃𝗮𝘁𝗲𝗱 𝗿𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗹𝗶𝗻𝗸𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗗𝗮𝗵𝗶𝘀𝗮𝗿 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝗕𝗵𝗮𝘆𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿

The BMC will be constructing 5 km long and 45 metres wide elevated road linking Dahisar and Bhayandar. The road will decongest Dahisar check naka by reducing 30-35 percent of its load. It will also create an another route to Mira- Bhayandar. The estimated cost of the project is around Rs. 3,186 crores and is expected to be complete by 2026.

𝗧𝗲𝗻𝗱𝗲𝗿 𝘀𝘂𝗯𝗺𝗶𝘀𝘀𝗶𝗼𝗻 𝗱𝗲𝗮𝗱𝗹𝗶𝗻𝗲 𝗵𝗮𝗱 𝗮𝗹𝗿𝗲𝗮𝗱𝘆 𝗯𝗲𝗲𝗻 𝗲𝘅𝘁𝗲𝗻𝗱𝗲𝗱 𝘁𝗵𝗿𝗶𝗰𝗲

Only one company responded to the tender first invited in June 2022. But on recommendations of consultant the BMC decided to construct a cable-stayed bridge above the creek. So the fresh tenders were invited in October with the deadline for submissions by November 17. It was then extended three times to December 2022, January 28, 2023 and February 3.

"Since it is a big project, we received some queries from the companies who wanted some time to study the project. It is a design-and-build project, so all difficulties need to be solved. We have extended the submission date till next Friday (February 17)," said deputy municipal commissioner Ulhas Mahale.

𝗟𝗶𝗻𝗸𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗿𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗿𝗲𝗺𝗮𝗶𝗻𝘀 𝘂𝗻𝗰𝗼𝗻𝘀𝘁𝗿𝘂𝗰𝘁𝗲𝗱 𝗱𝘂𝗲 𝘁𝗼 𝗲𝗻𝗴𝗶𝗻𝗲𝗲𝗿𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗰𝗵𝗮𝗹𝗹𝗲𝗻𝗴𝗲𝘀

Currently, there are only two modes of connectivity to the Mira Bhayandar by the Western Express Highway and Western Railway lines. So there is always traffic jams on W.E. Highway, while Dahisar check naka also faces heavy traffic congestion. So the linking road project was in discussion from past 7 to 8 years. However due to engineering challenges the link remained unconstructed.

𝗛𝗲𝗿𝗲 𝗮𝗿𝗲 𝗶𝗺𝗽𝗼𝗿𝘁𝗮𝗻𝘁 𝗽𝗼𝗶𝗻𝘁𝘀 𝗮𝗯𝗼𝘂𝘁 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗽𝗿𝗼𝗷𝗲𝗰𝘁:

Proposed elevated road - 5 Km long, 45 metres wide, 4 X 4 lane.

BMC jurisdiction : 1.5 km

Mira Bhayandar municipal corporation (MBMC) - 3.5 km road

Link road will start - near Kandar pada Metro station, Link road, Dahisar (West) to Uttan road near Subhash Chandra Bose Ground, Bhayandar (West).

To be constructed on stilts.

Estimated cost - Rs. 3,186 crores (including escalation provision, permission charges and royalties)

* The project will be be implemented by BMC with cooperation from MMRDA on behalf of MBMC.

* It is expected to decongest traffic at Dahisar checkpoint, where thousands of vehicles pass daily towards Bhayandar-Vasai-Palghar as well as Gujarat and further towards Delhi and western and north India.

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)