Mumbai: BMC to construct 5km long, 45 ft wide elevated road between Dahisar and Bhayander

Mumbai: The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has invited a tender on Saturday for a Rs 3,186 crore project of constructing a five-kilometer long and 45-metre wide elevated road between Dahisar and Bhayander.

The road is expected to reduce traffic on Dahisar Check Naka by 30–35%. It will also develop another route between Mira and Bhayander. The project is expected to be completed by 2026.

Over 10 lakh people commute from Mumbai to Mira Bhayander and vice-versa daily. Currently, apart from the Western Express Highway and Western Railway lines, there is no connectivity between the zones.

Hence, the traffic jams on WE Highway, Dahisar Checknaka cost the commuters their valuable time. The linking road project, which was in discussion long ago, could not be completed due to technical challenges.

The project will be implemented by BMC and MMRDA

The BMC will have jurisdiction over 1.5 kilometres of the road, while the Mira Bhayander Municipal Corporation (MBMC) will have jurisdiction over the remaining 3.5 kilometers.

The project will be implemented by BMC with cooperation from MMRDA on behalf of MBMC. According to the plan, the extension will start from Linking Road in Dahisar West and pass via mangroves and salt pan land all the way to Bhayander. The road will be 45 metres wide on both sides, and an elevated bridge will be constructed.

"The linking road project is expected to ease the traffic at Dahisar checkpoint, where thousands of vehicles pass daily towards Bhayander-Vasai-Palghar as well as Gujarat and further towards Delhi, western and north India. The Dahisar checkpoint to Ghodbunder Road is also considered one of the most congested roads during peak hours. The new road would solve this problem", said the civic official.

To avoid traffic connections, a signal-free multi-level road was proposed on both sides. In addition to this, it will also have a multi-level, seven-story mechanised parking lot to create a multi-modal transport hub with an adjoining metro station.

It will have 550 parking spaces available for commuters. The BMC has also kept the provision for linking it with the coastal road development.

Deputy municipal commissioner (infrastructure ) Ulhas Mahale, said,"The successful bidder will have to obtain all necessary permissions from various authorities like CRZ, Salt Pan Commissioner, Ministry of environment and forest. Being a Design and Build project, the actual cost of the construction will be worked out by the bidders."

The road will improve connectivity

The proposed elevated road will connect Kandarpada Metro station on Link Road in Dahisar (West) to Uttan Road in Bhayander (West).

The four elevated roads will be 45 mtrs wide. It will be constructed on stilts. It is expected to be completed in 42 months. The project's rough cost is Rs. 2,574 crores, while the gross cost is Rs. 3,186 crores, including escalation provisions, permission charges, and royalties.

A needle-type multi-level deck constructed here will serve as a mangrove forest observatory point and nature appreciation centre for students. The top viewing point will give unparalleled views of the surrounding nature and cityscapes, boosting tourism.