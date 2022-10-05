Mumbai: Thane elevated road to be linked with Eastern Freeway

File

The Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) has initiated steps to execute a 6.30-km-long elevated road in Thane between Anand Nagar and Saket on the Eastern Express Highway (EEH) to decongest the arterial roads within the city. “The proposed road will begin from Anand Nagar at Mulund Toll Naka on the EEH and continue up to Saket,” said an official.

“Prior to the construction phase, we have to prepare a detailed project report and appoint a project management consultant for the elevated road. For this, we have invited bids to appoint a consultant,” said the official. Based on the detailed project report, the MMRDA will come up with a tender to get the-6.30-km-long elevated road constructed.

The Anand Nagar-Saket elevated road project was given a go-ahead on November 21, 2021. Earlier this year, in the MMRDA's financial budget, the elevated road was allocated Rs 200 crore. In the months to come, after the reports are in and construction commences, the project cost estimate is likely to be well beyond Rs 200 crore.

As per the plans, this proposed elevated road will connect with the planned extension of the EEH at Mulund. In one of the previous authority meetings chaired by the then urban development department minister and MMRDA chairman Eknath Shinde, it was decided to extend the Orange Gate-Ghatkopar Eastern Freeway up to Thane. Having initiated the measures to construct an elevated road in Thane, the first step has been taken to extend the freeway.

On the EEH, this elevated road will be constructed in parallel with the existing flyovers and the under-construction Wadala-Ghatkopar-Thane-Ovale-Gaikmukh Metro corridor.