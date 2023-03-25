Mumbai: BMC extends tender deadline for Dahisar-Mira Bhayandar elevated link road project |

Considering the queries raised by the prospective bidders and other technical difficulties, the BMC has extended the tender deadline for Dahisar-Mira Bhayandar West elevated link road project. The tender deadline ended on Friday, has been now extended by three weeks, said a senior civic official.

Project will implemented by BMC along with MMRDA

The proposed elevated road will be 5 km long and 45 metre wide. The project will be implemented by BMC with cooperation from the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) on behalf of Mira Bhayander municipal corporation (MBMC).

The road will decongest Dahisar check naka by reducing 30-35% of its load and will create another route to Mira-Bhayandar. The estimated cost of the project is around Rs3,186 crore and is expected to be complete by 2026.

The tender for the project was invited in October 2022, and since then the BMC has extended the deadline several times.

Officials say have to work on every query

A senior civic official said, “We have to work on every query raised by the prospective bidders. The work includes execution in a marine environment, inter-tidal zones, construction of bridges, road building and construction of new pavements, underpasses, and interchanges. Also, departmental difficulties about design and estimation of the project are being verified, since it is a mega project.”

The road will start near Kandar pada Metro station to Uttan road near Subhash Chandra Bose Ground. The project will decongest traffic at Dahisar checkpoint, where thousands of vehicles pass daily towards Bhayandar-Vasai-Palghar as well as Gujarat, Delhi and other areas.