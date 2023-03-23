MMRDA to resolve traffic congestion in Thane city

Traffic congestion/ Representative Image | Vibhav Birwatkar/ FPJ

Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority will be assisting the Thane Municipal Corporation to solve traffic congestion issues as it proposed in the 2023-24 budget presented on Tuesday.

The TMC administration is facing financial crunch due to COVID-19 and due to unnecessary expenses which had derailed their estimates.

The MMRDA will be executing major projects like Kharegaon -Gaimukh Khadi Kinara Road, Teen Hath Naka grade separator, Extension of Eastern Freeway between Ghatkopar and Thane, Anandnagar to Saket elevated road, Thane City and Kopri area connecting to Wagle Estate.

With the firm taking on major projects, the onus of development of transport systems seems to be falling on MMRDA's shoulders.

TMC chief's statement

TMC Chief Abhijit Bangar noted that the city has undergone rapid urbanisation which has resulted in an increase of vehicles in the city and the city also sees havy traffic from Mumbai, Gujarat and Nashik.

"Due to this, the issue of traffic congestion has worsened in the city. It has impacted the inner roads more. To reduce the same, the TMC has begun executing transport projects along with road widening for the past few years. Some projects cannot be undertaken by the civic body due to its high expense so we have planned to execute such projects through MMRDA," Bangar said.

TMC Chief elaborates on projects

Bangar while giving the details of the project said, "As an alternative to the Ghodbunder road, a Kharegaon-Gaimukh road will be constructed. The 21km long route will have roads 40-45 m wide. The project will cost Rs 1,316 crores. The tendering process for the project is underway and work will be gin soon."

"The work of the grade separator will be done by MMRDA to reduce the traffic congestion at Teen Hath Naka which has the highest traffic of vehicles. Eastern Freeway will be extended between Ghatkopar and Thane. There will be a 14 km long elevated road from Ghatkopar to Kopri Toll Nagar, Kanhaiyanagar, Saket, Coastal Road and MMRDA is going to spend Rs 2900 crore for it," he added.

He also said, "An elevated road of 6.3 km length from Anandnagar to Saket will be constructed for which Rs.1,275 crore will be spent through MMRDA. A subway is being constructed under Kopri bridge to connect Thane city and Kopri area to Wagle Estate. All the works are going on through MMRDA and it will be completed by the end of May 2023."