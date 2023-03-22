More civic schools to come up in Thane | Representative Image

Thane: To impart quality education to students from weak financial background, the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) is planning to start more English medium schoolsand one CBSE board school. A provision of Rs15 crore has been also announced for the plan in the civic budget presented on Tuesday.

TMC chief Abhijit Bangar said that around 50% of the city's population stays in slums, while their inhabitants dream of giving quality education to their children. Kasber Augustine, Thane Citizens Forum president said, “It is good news for the underprivileged children. Hope, the plan doesn't just remain on paper.”

Thane city has seven English medium schools where 2,500 students are enrolled.

